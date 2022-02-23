Central agencies targeting BJP's political opponents like 'mafia': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: In the wake of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's questioning by the ED, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that central probe agencies, like a "mafia", were targeting BJP's political opponents who expose falsehood.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said the ED officials took away Malik from his home for questioning.

"This is a challenge to the Maharashtra government. The central investigation agencies, like a mafia, are targeting BJP's political opponents who expose falsehood. But, truth will prevail and the fight will continue," the Shiv Sena's spokesperson said.

"This (targeting of individuals by digging old cases) will continue till 2024 and after that they will have to face the consequences," Raut said in a veiled attack on the BJP and central agencies.

Raut said a few years ago, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint against some leaders who have now joined the BJP.

"Why summons have not even been issued?" the Rajya Sabha member asked. Notably, Somaiya had filed complaints against various leaders, including Narayan Rane who later joined the BJP and is currently a Union minister.

"I spoke to all senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). I will soon expose the central investigating agencies," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had joined hands in 2019 to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.

The 62-year-old NCP leader is stated to have arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 8 AM and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.