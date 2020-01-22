CBSE to allow use of calculators in exam for children with special needs
New Delhi: Children with special needs appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) in class X or XII will be able to use basic calculators from this year, officials said.
"The board has decided to facilitate students under Children with Special Needs (CSWN) category by permitting use of simple basic calculator during Class X and Class XII board examination," CBSE Controller for Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter sent to schools.
"Calculator will only be allowed to those students who have already been registered under CWSN category for the 2020 examination," he added.
To avail the facility, the students have to give a request to the schools by January 28 and principals will have to forward it to concerned regional office of CBSE.
"Candidates who will request without appropriate certificate will not be allowed to use calculator during examinations," Bhardwaj said.
The board had in 2018 allowed specially-abled students to use computer or laptops to write their exam.
