CBSE class 10 results declared, 91.46 per cent students pass

New Delhi: Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 10 exam, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, recording a pass percentage of 91.46.



There has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage as against last year.

The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95 respectively.

Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks. Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

Trivandrum region recorded highest pass percentage of 99.28, while the pass percentage of Guwahati region was lowest at 79.12.

While the class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases.

For subjects for which exams could not be conducted, the board has announced the results on basis of an alternative assessment scheme.