CBI team recreates accident scene of Dhanbad judge's suspicious death

Dhanbad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday recreated accident scene of the Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand at the incident site at Randhir Verma Chowk here and did digital mapping of the occurence.



The CBI officials on their third day of investigation along with the experts of Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL) reached the spot and recreated accident scene with the autorickshaw which was used in the crime from different angles.

The premier investigative agency is probing the incident since August 4 after taking over the case from Special Investigating Team (SIT ) of Jharkhand police, constituted by the state government on the instruction of the Jharkhand High Court.

During about four hours stay at the accident site, the CBI team got driver and a person seated on the autorickshaw and rejuvenated the scene as how the vehicle may have knocked the judge on the left side of the road.

The CFSL team had also brought speed scanner machines and recorded what may have been the speed of the auto at the time of incident and its speed during escape after committing crime.

During the scene recreation on the spot, the CFSL team members also collected blood soaked clay of the spot where district and sessions judge-8 Uttam Anand had died after being knocked down by a heavy autorickshaw on July 28 in the early morning, when he was on morning walk.

This was the second time when the accident scene was regenerated. Earlier SIT of the state government under Additional Director General (ADG) of police Sanjay Anand Lathkar had also recreated the scene in course of investigation.

The CBI team got recreation of the crime scene with the auto used in the crime after taking both the accused of the case- Lakhan Verma (driver) and Rahul Verma- on five days remand from the court here Saturday.

Though the CBI officials refused to share any information about the investigation with the media persons, a senior police official of the district who was assisting them said that recreation of the crime scene would help agency understand how the incident may have taken place.

Earlier after taking over the case of the 49-year-old Dhanbad Judge death, the CBI team from Delhi had swung into action on Thursday to crack the issue that triggered nationwide outrage.

The probe team of the premier investigative agency is headed by Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Kumar Shukla.

The CBI had on Wednesday taken over the investigation into the death of the judge who was allegedly mowed down by a heavy autorickshaw while he was on a morning jog.

A 20-member team has been sent by the CBI to probe the matter.

A senior police officer had said besides Dhanbad sadar police station, the CBI team in different groups visited varied places associated with the tragic incident and questioned people in connection with the incident.

At sadar police station the CBI team took information from city superintendent of police R Ramkumar, additional superintendent of police Manoj Swargyari and police station officer in-charge Vinay Kumar. All these police officers were also members of SIT.

The 20-member team under ASP Shukla had reached Dhanbad on Wednesday and took over the case from Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP) cum SIT member Sanjiv Kumar.

The team had started investigation after lodging an FIR in Dhanbad Sadar police station making auto driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma as accused under IPC Section 302. Both the accused were in jail after their five days police remand ended on Tuesday.

Anand was killed by a heavy autorickshaw on July 28 at Randhir Verma Chowk close to district court while he was on morning walk at around 5.30 am.

The CBI received the Jharkhand government's request, routed through the Centre, to investigate the matter.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on last Saturday decided to hand over the probe into the hit-and-run case of the Dhanbad judge to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

CCTV footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled. Doctors at hospital declared him brought dead.

The bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had directed the CBI to initiate a probe at the earliest. It had also directed the government to hand over all the documents of the case to the CBI.

Taking cognizance of a letter filed before the court by the Dhanbad principal district judge in the case, Justice Ranjan had converted it into a writ petition and ordered formation of an SIT headed by Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Lathkar to look into the matter.

The bench, dissatisfied with the progress report, had questioned why there was a delay in registering an FIR in the case.

The incident occurred at 5.30 am, and the FIR was registered at 12.45 pm when it was clear from CCTV footage that the judge was picked up from the spot and taken to a hospital, the court had said.

The Jharkhand High Court had Tuesday pulled up the police for the manner in which it was investigating the death by unnecessarily "feeding question" to doctor about possibility of head injuries by fall on a road surface when the post-mortem report clearly stated that the death was due to the head injuries.

The court expressed its dismay over Special Investigating Team (SIT) ways of probing the matter while hearing a PIL on the issue the previous day.

The court said it posed questions to the investigating officer regarding the probe in the presence of the Director-General of Police and head of the Special Investigating Team (SIT).

The Supreme Court had on July 30 taken suo motu cognizance of the "sad demise" of the Dhanbad judge.