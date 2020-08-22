CBI team reaches Sushant's Bandra flat to recreate death scene

Mumbai: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, reached the late actor's residence in Bandra here on Saturday along with forensic experts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to his death, an official said.



Rajput was found hanging at his flat on June 14.

The personnel of the central agency and forensic experts reached Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm.

"They reached the flat to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the actor's death," the official said.

When the CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived at Rajput's Bandra apartment, a huge crowd of media persons and other onlookers gathered at the spot.

"Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

According to him, the CBI officials recorded the statement of Pithani at the IAF guest house in Santa Cruz, where the visiting members of the central agency are staying.

On Friday, they had also interrogated cook Neeraj at the guest house, he added.

Meanwhile, another CBI team visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city on Saturday, where the autopsy on the late actor had been performed, another official said.

They met the dean of Cooper Hospital, he said, adding that the officials will also meet doctors who carried out the autopsy.

One more CBI team visited the Bandra police station to meet officials of the Mumbai police, who had investigated the actor's death, he said.

This was the CBI team's second visit to the Bandra police station in connection with the case since it began the probe in Mumbai on Friday, the official said.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the CBI.

Following the apex court's nod, the investigating agency has started its probe into the death of the late 34- year-old actor. Accordingly, a special investigation team of the CBI, comprising officers, other personnel and forensic experts, landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening to take over the probe into the high-profile case.