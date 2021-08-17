CBI takes accused in judge death case to Delhi for Narco test: police

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took the two persons accused in the death case of Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand to New Delhi to conduct a Narco test, a senior police officer of Jharkhand said.



Narco test involves the injection of a drug that induces a hypnotic or sedated state in which the subject's imagination is neutralised, and he or she is expected to divulge true information.

The two accused in the case, autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma, were to the national capital by Howrah New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Since taking over the investigation on August 4, the CBI has used all technologies in the interrogation of the accused and only Narco test was left. The high court had permitted Narco test of them, the police officer said.

The CBI has carried out forensic psychology tests on the two persons arrested so far in this case and charged under IPC section 302 (murder).

The agency has recreated the accident scene twice, while experts of the Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory (CFSL) have also collected evidence from the spot.

On Sunday, the CBI announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for "worthwhile information" related to the death of the judge in a hit and run case on Randhir Verma Chowk under Sadar police station in Dhanbad.

CCTV footage had shown that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene. Locals took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 31 decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old Anand.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police was probing the matter earlier.