CBI searches premises of prominent realtors in Mumbai, Pune

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday began searches at the premises of some prominent builders, including Ashwini Bhonsale, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka, at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank corruption case, officials said.



The CBI suspects that their companies were used to channel alleged illicit money in the Yes Bank-DHFL loan case, they said.

Balwa and Goenka had earlier been arraigned as accused by the CBI in the 2G spectrum case but were acquitted by a special court in 2018.

The CBI has now knocked on their doors in a 2020 corruption case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL and others.

"The searches are going on at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune. Nothing can be said now about the role of people being searched," an official said.

The CBI has recently arrested Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Developers in the case.

The agency has alleged that Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them, they said.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL.