CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday launched Operation Chakra against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 105 locations across multiple states, officials said.



The searches were being conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories.

They said 87 locations are being searched by the CBI and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police in which over 300 suspects are under the scanner.

According to initial information, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karanataka and Assam among others are being searched under the operation, they said.

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted, they said.

The CBI has informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action, the officials said.

From one of the locations searched in Rajasthan, the CBI has seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold, they said.

The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, they said.