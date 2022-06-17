CBI files case against Gehlot's brother, 17 others in fertiliser scam, conducts raids
New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case related to the alleged diversion of fertilisers meant for farmers against Agrasen Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother, and 14 others, and carried out searches at his Jodhpur home and 16 other locations in three states, officials said on Friday.
The CBI has named 15 persons, including Gehlot, and entities as accused in the FIR, they said.
Over 60 officials of the CBI swooped down at over 17 locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal to carry out searches in connection with the case, they said.
A team of CBI officials also reached Agrasen Gehlot's residence in Mandore, Jodhpur, to conduct searches.
The officials said the search operation can be expanded if the agency finds any new material related to the case.
The case relates to alleged corruption in the import of muriate of potash (MOP), also known as potassium chloride, which was to be distributed to farmers at around 80 per cent subsidy offered by the government, the CBI has said.
The MOP imported for distribution among farmers was allegedly repackaged as industrial salt fluorspar and exported to South East Asian countries, Saudi Arabia and other markets, the agency alleged.
The subsidy offered by the government was claimed by accused persons through sham transactions, officials said.
