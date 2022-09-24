CBI cracks down against child sex abuse material, raids 56 locations across country

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday carried out searches at 56 locations in 19 states and a Union Territory in connection with two cases of circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online as part of Operation 'Megha Chakra', officials said.



The searches were based on inputs from Interpol Singapore and intelligence obtained during last year's Operation Carbon, conducted against peddlers of CSAM on the Internet using cloud storage, they said.

The operation is targeted at cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, thus earning the code 'Megha Chakra'.

The agency, being the first agency to set up a cyber crime unit, has hit CSAM peddlers across India, an official said.