CBI arrests DRI ADG in Rs 25 lakh bribery case
New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday arrested an Additional Director General of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Chander Shekhar and a middleman in connection with Rs 25 lakh bribery case, officials said.
The searches are going on in New Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana, they said.
According to the DRI web site, Chander Shekhar is posted as ADG, Ludhiana.
The agency had arrested the middleman while he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of the officer, they said.
During the questioning, the middleman told the sleuths that the bribe was allegedly for the officer, they said.
The agency suspects it to be a part payment of a huge bribe which was discussed between the two, they said.
