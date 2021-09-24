'Cases declining but we're still in midst of 2nd wave'

NEW DELHI: The Union Health ministry on Thursday said the second Covid wave has not subsided yet even as cases are declining. The ministry also asked people to follow Coronavirus preventive measures to protect themselves.



The Union Health ministry also allowed Covid-19 vaccination at home for differently-abled and those with restricted mobility. Keeping in mind the festive season ahead, the ministry urged people to avoid mass gatherings in containment zones and in districts with over 5 per cent positivity rate.

During the presser, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "For the 12th consecutive week, weekly positivity rate continues to decline and is less than 3%...Recovery rate 97.8% in the country."

Bhushan added: "66% of the 18+ population has received at least one dose of COVID vaccines; 23% of the 18+ population received both doses. We have been able to achieve this due to tremendous work by some states."

Six states and Union Territories (UTs) have covered 100 per cent of the first doses to their population. These are Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim, he said. Four states and UTs have more than 90 per cent coverage of the first dose — these are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand, he informed.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported around 31,000 cases odd cases and most of these infections have been found in two states of Kerala and Maharashtra, the Health ministry said.

"However, absolute numbers have gone down. 62.73% of the total cases in the last week have been reported from Kerala," it added.

The Central government has asked states to continue with night curfews, weekend curfews and other restrictions to highlight that Covid-19 is still not over and to influence adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour ahead of the festival season.

The ministry issued Standard Operating Procedure to be followed during the festival season to limit the spread of the virus. "We have issued detailed SOP for States/UTs on Tuesday. Mass gatherings should be avoided in areas identified as Containment Zones and in districts reporting more than 5% case positivity. Gatherings with advance permissions and limited people (as per local context) to be allowed in districts with a positivity rate of 5% and below. Relaxations and restrictions should be imposed based on weekly case positivity," said the Union Health Secretary.

In a letter written to the Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Health Secretaries of the states, Bhushan said that Covid still remains a grave and continuing public health challenge in our country.

Adding that 66 per cent of India's adult population has been given at least one shot of the vaccine and 23 per cent received both jabs, the ministry also said that 63.7 per cent doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered at centres in rural areas and 35.4 per cent in urban regions.

A total of 68.2 lakh doses (approximately 0.95 per cent) have been administered at Covid vaccination centres not tagged as rural or urban, it said.

Covid vaccines will be given at home to the differently-abled and those with restricted mobility, said Health ministry officials at a press conference.

Speaking on the controversial UK rule of 10-day quarantine for those vaccinated in India, the Centre termed the protocol 'discriminatory'. Bhushan added that both the countries are in dialogue on the matter.