Capital on edge, death toll rises to 13

New Delhi: Amid unabated, unprecedented violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in north-east Delhi, the Jafrabad stretch, where an anti-CAA protest sit-in was on, was cleared by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. In Chand Bagh, fresh incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported on Tuesday evening despite the imposition of Section 144.



As the death toll climbed to 13, including Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, a shoot-at-sight order was issued in some parts of the violence-hit areas.

The clashes, the worst in the Capital since protests against a new citizenship law started more than two months ago, began over the weekend but turned deadly on Monday.

Fresh violence erupted in multiple parts of north-east Delhi on Tuesday with violent mobs torching vehicles, homes and shops, particularly in Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur areas, despite repeated requests from all political quarters, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal to maintain peace.

Appealing to all to stay calm, the Chief Minister termed the situation "unfortunate," and said the District Magistrates have been asked to take out peace march with the police. He also met Union Home minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation. Senior IPS officer S N Srivastava has been appointed as the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Delhi. The Union Home Ministry has brought him in to contain the law and order crisis in the national Capital. The Delhi Police on Tuesday said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence. Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the situation in north-east Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the area continued to reel under violence. Over 20 persons have been detained and one person arrested till now, police said.

The district administration here has sealed three borders adjoining north-east Delhi and shut down bars and pubs in Ghaziabad, officials said on Tuesday. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the district. Private and government schools in the affected areas will remain shut on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

Sisodia, who is also the Education minister of Delhi, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district. The Central Board of Secondary Education has already postponed the board exams for Class X and XII scheduled on Wednesday in the violence-affected areas.

A journalist was shot and four others were injured while covering the ongoing violence, reports said. His condition is stated to be serious.

As smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones and threatening locals, fresh violence tore through north-east Delhi, killing eight more people on Tuesday and taking the toll to 13.

The smouldering national Capital witnessed the sun set over another restive day as for some the restlessness continued with bleeding wounds and burning eyes.