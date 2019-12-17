CAA, NRC over my dead body: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday led a massive rally starting from the heart of the city against the Citizenship Act, as she dared the Centre to implement the new legislation in her state.



Hundreds of workers and supporters of her party marched along with her during the rally, which started from the BR Ambedkar statue on Red Road and ended at Jorasanko Thakurbari.

"As long as I am alive, we will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. They can dismiss our government if they want. We will not surrender," Banerjee said while addressing the rally.

"They will have to implement CAB and NRC in Bengal over my dead body. When we raised our voice against NRC, we were alone. Now, others are speaking out," she said.

She added that protests would continue till the Centre withdraws them and in the same breath, appealed to the masses to conduct the protests in a peaceful and democratic manner.

Before the rally began, the participants took a pledge which Banerjee read out: "We are all citizens. We are living in religious harmony. No one will be allowed to leave Bengal. We will live happily and peacefully. No NRC and CAB in Bengal. We will conduct movement peacefully."