Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Blue Corner Notice issued against fugitive Nithyananda

Blue Corner Notice issued against fugitive Nithyananda

Blue Corner Notice issued against fugitive Nithyananda

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information about controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda, who fled the country amid allegations of wrongful confinement of children, officials said on Wednesday.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

The Gujarat Police had sent a request to the CBI seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Nithyananda, the officials said. "Interpol issued the Blue Corner Notice against the controversial godman this month," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad (rural), K T Kamariya, said. The police said they are now working to get Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice.

An FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad and he was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children.

Agencies

Agencies

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top