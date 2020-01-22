Blue Corner Notice issued against fugitive Nithyananda

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information about controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda, who fled the country amid allegations of wrongful confinement of children, officials said on Wednesday.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

The Gujarat Police had sent a request to the CBI seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Nithyananda, the officials said. "Interpol issued the Blue Corner Notice against the controversial godman this month," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad (rural), K T Kamariya, said. The police said they are now working to get Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice.

An FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad and he was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children.