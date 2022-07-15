BJP uses photo to back its claim of Ansari's connection with Pak journalist spying for ISI
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday stepped up its attack on the Congress over ex-vice president Hamid Ansari's alleged connection with a Pakistani journalist and cited a photograph of both purportedly sharing stage during a conference in India.
Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza has claimed that he had visited India five times during the UPA rule and passed on sensitive information collected here to his country's spy agency ISI. Mirza purportedly commented that he had visited India on Ansari's invitations and also met him.
Ansari, however, has dismissed the charge as a "litany of falsehood" and said he never met or invited the journalist.
Earlier, citing Mirza's claims that Ansari shared many "sensitive and highly classified" information with him, the BJP had accused the former vice president of inviting the Pakistani journalist to India who has claimed to have spied for the ISI.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Friday, the party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia showed a picture of Ansari purportedly sharing a stage with Mirza at a conference on terrorism here in 2009.
People holding constitutional posts should act responsibly and should have not shared the stage with Mirza, Bhatia said.
Hitting out at the Congress, Bhatia said intelligence clearance is required for holding such programmes and inviting dignitaries from abroad.
For a programme of someone holding a constitutional post, protocol dictates that his office gathers information about those involved in the event. In such a situation, would it not be correct to believe that the Congress wanted a person from Pakistan to enter India and hurt its integrity, he alleged.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Maha: Man rapes, strangles 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi, held15 July 2022 8:32 AM GMT
Elderly man jumps on tracks at Kalighat metro station in Kolkata,...15 July 2022 8:07 AM GMT
HC grants bail to 72-year-old alleged Naxal operative accused in 2019...15 July 2022 8:04 AM GMT
Sindhu beats Han in thriller, makes semis15 July 2022 8:03 AM GMT
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president15 July 2022 7:43 AM GMT