BJP trying to defame Bengal: Mamata on Nadda's lawlessness jibe

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at BJP national president JP Nadda for commenting that West Bengal is passing through a phase of lawlessness under the Trinamool Congress, and claimed that it is an effort to defame the state.



The saffron party should look at the situation in states ruled by it, Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said.

Not a single untoward incident was reported in West Bengal during the recent festivals, she said while launching the 'Duare Ration' (ration at doorstep) scheme in Kolkata.

Several states are emulating the schemes brought out by her government, proving "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow", she claimed, quoting Gopal Krishna Gokhale.

"There are several people who are trying to defame Bengal. Today I saw the BJP's national president (Nadda) delivering a speech to Bengalis settled in Uttarakhand. He said there is lawlessness in Bengal. I will say charity begins at home.

"Look at what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura and Assam. Please look in the mirror and see your faces before criticising Bengal," she said without elaborating.

All the four states named by Banerjee are ruled by the BJP.

Addressing the Bengali community people at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, Nadda said, "There was a time when Bengal showed the way to the rest of the country but today it is passing through a bad phase."

The name of West Bengal, which was once associated with great social reformers, thinkers, philosophers, literary figures and freedom fighters, has become synonymous with corruption, bloodshed and anarchy under the TMC, Nadda claimed.

Incidentally, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2020 has described Kolkata as the safest of the metro cities in India. As per the report, crime in the city has been on a decline for the last seven years.

Referring to various schemes launched by her government such as 'Kanyashree' (conditional cash transfer scheme for girl students), 'Swathya Sathi' (health scheme), 'Sabooj Sathi' (distribution of bicycle to students of 9-12), 'Students' credit card' and others, the chief minister claimed that these would become models for the country in the coming days.

"We are proud that in Bengal we brought Duare Sarkar ('government at doorstep' scheme). Other states are emulating it now. People are admitting that Bengal is a model (state).... We are proving what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow," she added.