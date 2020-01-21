Delhi elections: BJP release second candidate list for Delhi polls, fields Sunil Yadav against CM Kejriwal
New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday released the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The list was announced after midnight following the announcement of Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) to not contest the Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP due to its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
According to the list of 10 candidates that came hours before the filing of nomination closes on Tuesday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga has been fielded from Hari Nagar and party's Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh would contest from the Delhi Cantonment constituency.
The BJP announced its candidates on all four seats that traditionally went to its ally SAD in the previous Assembly elections in Delhi.
Dharamvir Singh has been fielded from Kalkaji, former East Delhi deputy mayor Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara and Ramesh Khanma from Rajouri Garden.
The list also includes the names of BJP candidates Sumanlata Shokeen, who would content from Nangloi Jat, Ravindra Chaudhary from Kasturba Nagar, Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli and Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar.
The BJP has left three seats for its alliance partners JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
The JD(U) will contest from Burari and Sangam Vihar constituencies while LJP will fight from the Seemapuri seat.
The polls for 70-membered Assembly will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.
