BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
In his first comment on provocative statements by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said it was possible that such statements could have contributed to the party's defeat in national capital Delhi.
"They should not have given such statements," Shah said at an interaction at the Times Now Summit in New Delhi.
The BJP managed to get only eight seats in the February 8 Delhi assembly election which was swept by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party which won 62 seats in the 70-member House.
(Inputs from hindustantimes.com)
