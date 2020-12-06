BJP making renewed attempts to topple my govt: Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the BJP was making renewed attempts to topple his government, nearly four months after the Congress battled dissidence by his deputy Sachin Pilot and some other MLAs.



The BJP hit back, saying Gehlot has failed to run the government and is frustrated and making unreasonable allegations.

Claiming that the BJP was going to start the "game" once again with money power, Gehlot said Congress MLAs had to stay in hotels for 34 days to save his government in July when Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him rebelled against the chief minister.