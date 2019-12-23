JMM-Congress Set To Win Jharkhand, Raghubar Das Concedes Defeat
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has conceded defeat as leads showed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress alliance staying way above the majority mark of 41 in the 81-member assembly. The Congress currently stands at 48, the BJP is trailing at 23. Celebrations had started in the alliance camp soon after noon. Hemant Soren, who as the face of the alliance, is set to take over the top post, had visited his father and JMM chief Shibu Soren to seek his blessings. For the BJP, the results are crucial. The party lost Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to Congress last year. This year, after its huge victory in the Lok Sabha election, Maharashtra slipped out of its grasp as it fell out with ally Shiv Sena over power sharing. In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, BJP had won 11 of 14 seats in the state.
(Inputs from NDTV.COM)
