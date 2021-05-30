BJP carrying out relief work amid Covid, opposition has gone into quarantine: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said while his party workers and leaders have been carrying out relief work amid the coronavirus pandemic, the opposition parties have gone into quarantine.



Addressing party workers virtually on the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre, the BJP chief said all party MPs, ministers and MLAs will serve people in at least two villages following COVID-19 protocols and lockdown guidelines to mark the occasion.

BJP workers standing with the people during the pandemic unlike the opposition leaders who are only visible in virtual press conferences, he said.

Nadda said party workers in one lakh villages and hamlets are serving the needy to mark the occasion.

Targeting the opposition parties, Nadda said those making a noise about COVID-19 vaccine now are the ones who earlier raised doubts about the jabs.

BJP workers is observing the anniversary as "Seva Diwas". In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP has decided not to celebrate the seventh anniversary of its government at the Centre, but instead organise relief works across the country.