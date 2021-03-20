Biggest rise in cases in 4 months; Maha, Punjab, MP tighten curbs

New Delhi: Despite persistent restrictions and vaccination, cases of Coronavirus are not stopping, rather the infection is spreading rapidly once again. Nearly 40,000 cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. According to experts, the second wave of Coronavirus has spread in the country.



According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, India saw 39,726 new Coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,15,14,331. The daily rise in infections (39,726) was the highest recorded in 110 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 daily new fatalities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday wrote a letter to all states and union territories, asking them to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour, such as wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing among people. The ministry also said that the rise in cases is largely due to laxity of people and asked the states/UTs to follow the guidelines issued by it on January 27. It has also alerted that due precaution must be taken considering the festival season, particularly Holi, is coming up.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. The national Capital on Friday recorded 716 cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, several state governments have brought in restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Maharashtra and Punjab tightened curbs on Friday and the chief minister of the western state said lockdown is an option. In Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to shut malls and multiplexes on weekends. In Surat, the curfew time was extended from 9 pm to 6 am. The Madhya Pradesh government has also announced lockdown in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur cities every Sunday till further orders. The lockdown will be in force from Saturday 10 PM to Monday 6 AM.

Besides, all educational institutions will remain closed in these three cities till March 31, said a public relations department official on Friday.The Maharashtra government issued a notification asking drama halls/auditoriums to operate only at 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31, and warned they will have to remain closed for a period until the pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Centre if there is any violation.

Private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, have been asked to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity, it said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own. On Friday, the state recorded 25,681 cases, a health official said, adding that Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new infections. Thackeray also appealed to people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear. The chief minister acknowledged that the COVID-19 situation has become grimmer as the number of new cases on Thursday crossed the earlier highest rise which was recorded in September.

After a review meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which included closing of all educational institutions till the month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities. In the 11 worst-hit districts in Punjab, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance. This will be enforced from Sunday. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to people to keep social activity at their homes to the bare minimum for the next two weeks to break the transmission chain, according to an official statement released in Chandigarh.

Registering an increase for the ninth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,71,282, which now comprises 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.26 per cent, the data stated.