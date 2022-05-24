Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the response of Delhi Police on a plea by Punjab Police seeking to quash FIR for allegedly abducting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence here.
The high court issued notice to Delhi Police, Delhi government, and Bagga on the petition filed by Manpreet Singh, SP Rural, SAS Nagar in Punjab.
Justice Anu Malhotra said the respondents shall file their replies within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 26.
On May 6, the Punjab Police had arrested Bagga from his Janakpuri residence here but the Delhi Police had brought him back from Haryana, alleging that its Punjab counterpart had not informed it about the arrest.
Following his arrest by the Punjab Police in a case relating to allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and making criminal intimidation, the Delhi Police registered an FIR of abduction against Punjab Police personnel on May 6 late at night.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Muslim side's plea seeking to reject Hindu...24 May 2022 10:13 AM GMT
Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked, arrested on corruption...24 May 2022 8:45 AM GMT
Cong president Sonia Gandhi forms 3 groups to chart road ahead for...24 May 2022 7:25 AM GMT
ED raids in Jharkhand, Bihar in case linked to arrested IAS officer...24 May 2022 7:21 AM GMT
Mentally challenged man's murder in MP: Accused posed as CBI officer;...24 May 2022 7:15 AM GMT