Auditoriums, assembly halls in Delhi schools allowed to be used for training, meeting purposes: DDMA

New Delhi: Auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi schools will allowed to be used for training and meeting purposes but physical teaching and learning will continue to be remain suspended, stated a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).



The order issued by DDMA on Saturday said that the auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with a 50 per cent seating capacity limit.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order.

Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and such other gatherings. These were banned with the imposition of lockdown in Delhi on April 19 due to surging COVID infections.

Public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 per cent seating capacity, the order stated.

Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26, said the order.