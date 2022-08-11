Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: Two terrorists, 3 soldiers killed in gunfight
Jammu: Two terrorists and three soldiers were killed in a gunfight when a suspected suicide group attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.
Two soldiers were injured in the attack and were undergoing treatment, they said.
"Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.
"Two terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal in Rajouri were detected. They were engaged by alert troops," an Army official said.
The terrorists have been neutralised, he added.
The ADGP said additional forces have been sent to the Army camp located around six kilometres from the Darhal police station, he said.
