At minus 6.0 deg Celsius Gulmarg coldest place in Kasmir as mercury fell across the Valley

Srinagar: The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir fell as the mercury settled below freezing point across the valley on Friday, officials said here.



Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, down a degree from the previous night.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius last night down by half a degree from the previous night, the officials said.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Office has forecast mainly dry but cold weather across J-K over the next few days.