At 2.6, Delhi witnesses its coldest Dec day in 119 yrs

New Delhi: A thick blanket of fog descended upon Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, severely disrupting normal operations at the Delhi airport. According to an airport official, more than 500 flights were cancelled as a result with as many as at least 21 Delhi-bound planes being diverted, while several others delayed and six cancelled. Around 30 trains to and from the Capital have also been delayed due to dense fog.



Weather officials said the biting cold is likely to persist over northern India for at least two more days as Delhi witnessed its coldest December day in 119 years. The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded to be 2.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 2.2 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road and 2.5 degrees Celsius at Aya Nagar and 2.9 degrees Celsius at Palam.

At the Delhi airport, airlines have asked people to stay in touch for updated flight information as the airport itself took to Twitter to announce that CAT III B compliant aircraft are currently able to land using the Instrument Landing System or ILS. A CAT III B system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility is at a distance of no less than 15 metres and is at a visual range of less than 200 metres, but not less than 50 metres.

Further north in Srinagar, the mercury continued its record-breaking dip, registering a temperature of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius — the coldest day of the season so far while Jammu recorded the coldest night of the season in over a decade at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, residents of Delhi did not get any respite from the deteriorating air quality either, which slipped into the "severe" category on Monday with the Anand Vihar observatory recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 462 and the Okhla Phase-2 centre reporting an AQI of 494 as commuters struggled with extremely poor visibility.

"I had to drop a friend at the airport but there was literally zero visibility," said a resident of Dwarka. Commuters were seen driving with emergency lights on as the visibility on city roads plummeted below 50 metres.

However, relief from the cold and air pollution may come in between December 31 and January 2 when light rain is expected. Hailstorm is also expected on January 1 and 2 in different parts of the northern areas.