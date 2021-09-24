Assam reports 371 new COVID cases, 10 more fatalities

Guwahati: Assam on Thursday reported 371 COVID-19 cases, 36 lower than the previous day, while the tally rose to 5,99,642, a National Health Mission bulletin said.



Ten more deaths due to the infection increased the toll to 5,827, it said.

The state had reported four coronavirus deaths on Wednesday.

Three fresh COVID deaths were reported from Golaghat, two each from Kamrup Metropolitan and Sonitpur, and one each from Dibrugarh, Hojai, and Nalbari districts.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Of the new cases, 107 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 42 from Jorhat, 37 from Golaghat, and 25 from Lakhimpur.

At least 555 people were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,89,129.

With the detection of 371 COVID cases against the testing of 63,821 samples on Thursday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.58 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.

The state had reported 407 coronavirus positive cases against the testing of 61,076 samples on Wednesday.

Assam now has 3,339 active cases, the bulletin said.

The northeastern state has so far carried out over 2.32 crore sample tests for COVID-19.

As many as 2,14,990 people were vaccinated on Thursday, up from 1,57,048 on the previous day.

More than 2,29 crore eligible beneficiaries have been inoculated thus far, with 50,31,397 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.