Assam govt urges Centre to extend lockdown by two weeks

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India inched towards the 82,000 mark on Friday even as state governments prepared to share their draft proposals on exit strategies with the Centre ahead of the end of the third phase of lockdown on May 17. With nearly 4,000 fresh cases, the total number stood at 81,970 at 8 am, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The World Bank, meanwhile, approved a special economic package worth $1 million to support India's fight against the pandemic.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled the second economic package to help alleviate the distress for small farmers, migrant workers, small traders and self-employed people under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant)" campaign announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central Government, has also started work to prepare for resumption of commercial domestic flights, something that may happen in a staggered manner over the next one month, senior government and industry officials said.

Of the total, there are 51,401 active cases while 27,919 cases have been discharged or cured. The death toll also rose from 2,549 to 2,649 while one person has migrated. Globally, over 4.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, while the number of deaths have crossed 3 lakh. The World Health Organisation has warned that the new coronavirus may never go away.

