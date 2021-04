Assam: EC turns down BPF plea to postpone poll in Tamulpur, party moves SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday turned down a plea of the Bodoland People's Front(BPF) to postpone polls in the Tamulpur constituency in Assam as its candidate has joined the BJP under inducement, and said under law adjourning election at this stage is allowed only if a candidate of a recognised party dies.



However, the party has also moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of polling in Tamulpur.

The Bodo Peoples Front (BPF) had moved the poll panel alleging that its candidate from Tamulpur, Rangja Khungur Basumatary, joined the BJP on April 1 under inducement. The Congress has also joined the BPF in calling for polling to be suspended.

State chief Ripun Bora also called for action against BJP leader and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for having met Basumatary before he switched over.

The election in Tamulpur will be held on April 6 in the third and last phase of the Assam Assembly polls.

The Election Commission (EC) said it was not provided with any documentary evidence to suggest that Basumatary joined the BJP or that he was removed from the BPF when it heard the matter.

The list of contesting candidates has already been finalised by the returning officer, according to the EC's reply to the party.

At this stage, an election can be adjourned or a recognised political party is allowed to change its candidate only in event of death of a candidate of that recognised political party, it said citing Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The candidate submitted before the commission that he has neither received any membership letter from the BJP nor given any letter of dismissal or suspension of membership by the BPF.