Kejriwal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, sources said, in the first meeting between the two leaders after the assembly poll in the national capital.
The sources said the meeting will take place at the Ministry of Home Affairs office here at 2.30 pm.
It will be a "courtesy" call, they said.
Shah had led the BJP offensive against Kejriwal in the Assembly poll in which the AAP trounced the saffron party, bagging 62 of the 70 seats.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Zomato delivery boy killed after tiff with fruit vendor19 Feb 2020 7:36 AM GMT
Dozens of crude bombs found in West Bengal village19 Feb 2020 7:34 AM GMT
Congress Workers Distribute Beef Curry Outside Kerala...19 Feb 2020 7:32 AM GMT
Aadhaar: UIDAI issues notices to 127 people in Hyderabad,...19 Feb 2020 7:29 AM GMT
Deepika Padukone shares her first look as Romi Dev in '83'19 Feb 2020 7:23 AM GMT