No reasons to refer Article 370 matter to larger seven-judge bench: SC
New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday said there are no reasons to refer a batch of pleas, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year, to a larger seven-judge bench.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice N V Ramana pronounced the order.
The apex court had on January 23 reserved its order on the issue of whether the batch of pleas would be referred to a larger seven-judge bench.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture2 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February2 March 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate 'goli maaro…' slogans:...2 March 2020 8:22 AM GMT
Over 92 pc attendance recorded in CBSE board exams in...2 March 2020 8:18 AM GMT
Delhi violence state-sponsored genocide: Mamata2 March 2020 8:16 AM GMT