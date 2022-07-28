Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from all posts
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.
"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later said at a government event here that she will look after the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.
The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).
The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Lok Sabha adjourned as furore continues over Chowdhury's...28 July 2022 1:45 PM GMT
'Yogi model' govt in Karnataka if situation demands, says CM Bommai28 July 2022 1:36 PM GMT
Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from all posts28 July 2022 1:15 PM GMT
TN's Nehru stadium dazzles, Modi gets gets warm welcome28 July 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Slip of tongue, will apologise to Prez not to 'pakhandis': Adhir on...28 July 2022 1:00 PM GMT