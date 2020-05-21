Amphan wreaks havoc in Bengal

Kolkata/ New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: An extremely severe cyclone Amphan packing winds of up to 190 kmph on Wednesday rampaged through coastal West Bengal and Odisha, dumping heavy rain, swamping homes and farmland, and leaving at least three people dead. According to officials, the cyclone is likely to remain in West Bengal until Thursday afternoon.



While a man and a woman were reported killed when trees came crashing down on them in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a 13-year-old girl died in a similar incident in adjoining Howrah. No casualties have been reported from Odisha yet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, claimed at least 10-12 people lost their lives.

Deeply concerned about the devastating cyclonic storm Chief Minister monitored the situation till late Wednesday night from the control room at Nabanna along with her team comprising senior ministers and officials to ensure the safety of people.

"Area after area has been ruined. I have experienced a war-like situation today. At least 10-12 people have died.

Nandigram, Ramnagar....the two districts of North and South 24 Parganas are destroyed," she said.

After a day of rain and strong winds, the severe cyclonic storm had roared into Kolkata around 2.30, and for the next four hours, the city witnessed havoc it hasn't seen in decades. Trees and electricity poles were uprooted, parked cars dashed against each other, in low-lying areas homes were waterlogged and some houses sustained severe damage with window panes shattering and boundary walls crumbling.

Almost the entire city was plunged into darkness since the evening as electric supply either got snapped due to rain and wind or was suspended as a precautionary measure. Cell phone services were disrupted in many places. A video clip of an under-construction Kolkata skyscraper showed huge aluminium sheets flying like bird feathers in the air.

Among those dead is 13-year-old Laksmi Kumari who stepped out of her house in Raj Chowdhury Lane when a concrete chunk fell on her head. She was rushed to Howrah state general hospital was was declared brought dead. Nurjehan Bewa a resident of Minakha in South 24 parganas also reportedly died after a tree fell on her. Another youth was reportedly killed in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas diatrict after a tree fell on him. However the third death has not yet been confirmed by the administration.

After making landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan cut a swathe through the coastal areas, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles. At least 6.58 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha before the cyclone struck.

"The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal. The intensity of the cyclone near its centre as the landfall process started was recorded at 160-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph," the weather department said.

According to met officials, it would take 5 to 6 hours for the cyclone to pass over Bengal and the rains are expected to continue till Friday. According to officials, the extent of the damage and loss of lives cannot be ascertained unless the storm ends.

NDRF chief S N Pradhan told a press conference in New Delhi that 20 teams of the federal disaster response force had already begun road clearing operations in Odisha, while the 19 units deployed in West Bengal were shifting people to safety.

TV footage showed gigantic tidal waves crashing into a seawall in Digha, close to the landfall site.

Thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline in the two states and surging waters engulfed mud-and-thatch houses, flattening them in a trice. Heavy machinery was moved in to clear the roads blocked by falling trees.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra, who jointly addressed the media with Pradhan, said gale-strength winds speeding at 160-170 kmph were pounding South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts and could be gusting up to 185 kmph.

He said the wall of the eye of the monster cyclone, the most explosive part of a cyclonic system, triggered copious rain in the three districts. The eye of the storm itself was 30 km in diameter, he said. Mohapatra said the intensity of the rain and winds accompanying it could deceptively look like ebbing away briefly, but will surge afresh once the rear sector of the storm has reached the landmass.

The whole cyclonic system reached the landmass by 7 pm, before moving forward in fury.

Reports arriving in Kolkata from North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore said roofs of thatched houses were blown away, electric poles got twisted and hundreds of trees broken and uprooted. According to a North 24 Parganas district official, more than 5,200 mud houses collapsed in the said district.

Alipore in central Kolkata recorded a massive 222 mm of rainfall and Dumdum 194 mm between 8 am and 8:30 pm. Even when the rain stopped in most parts of Kolkata after 9 pm, high-velocity winds continued to sweep the metropolis and its satellite towns.

Despite losing its force a bit since Tuesday, the storm, which was categorised as super cyclone at one point of time, left the two eastern states on edge as it hollered on its destructive path.

In Odisha, intense rainfall was recorded in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts since Tuesday.

The rains and high-velocity winds ebbed away by late Wednesday night but not before causing massive damage to standing crops, plantations and infrastructure. Tidal surge of up to five metres occured in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal, inundating vast tracts of land, officials said.

The turbulence will likely extend to Assam and Meghalaya, triggering heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday.

Mohapatra said since the time the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on May 20 till the cyclone made the landfall, the IMDs predictions about the path it will take and the timing was accurate and helped the disaster response machinery strategise and execute the plans to minimise the damage effectively.

The cyclonic storm will get weaker while crossing over Nadia and Murshidabad in West Bengal later tonight before entering Bangladesh as a deep depression and dissipating.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the situation arising out of Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. The Vice President's

Secretariat tweeted saying Naidu has expressed concern over the situation arising out of the cyclone.

"He spoke to the Union Minister Babul Supriyo, and Rajya Sabha MPs Manas Ranjan Bhunia & Sukhendu Sekhar Roy to ascertain the impact in West Bengal following the landfall of the cyclone," the VP Secretariat said.