Amit Shah to visit JP''s village in Bihar

Sitab Diara: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon.

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah will reach Sitab Diara via Varanasi.

He will unveil a life-size statue of JP in Sitab Diara and address a public gathering.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the home minister's visit, officials said.

This will be Shah's second visit to Bihar after the BJP was ousted from power in the state. Earlier, he visited Purnea and Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region on September 23.