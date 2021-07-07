Amit Shah to head Ministry of Cooperation; Mansukh Mandaviya announced as new Health Minister

Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been announced as the new head of the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation. Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister in charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Chemicals and Fertilizers, has been given the additional charge of the crucial health ministry as part of the cabinet reshuffle. The ministry was headed by Dr Harshvardhan earlier, who resigned earlier today.

RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN

PRESS COMMUNIQUE

The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Council of Ministers :-

Shri Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space;

All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Shri Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence

2. Shri Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

3. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways

4. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

5. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

6. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs

7. Shri Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs

8. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development

CABINET MINISTERS (CONTD.)

9. Shri Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles

10. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

11. Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

12. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

13. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH

14. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs

15. Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

16. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

17. Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Civil Aviation

18. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Minister of Steel

19. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways;

Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Electronics and Information

Technology

CABINET MINISTERS (CONTD.)

20. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Minister of Food Processing Industries

21. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti

22. Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice

23. Shri Raj Kumar Singh Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

24. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

25. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

26. Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

27. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey

Minister of Heavy Industries

28. Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

29. Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

30. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

2. Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel,

Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports,

Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

2. Shri Faggansingh Kulaste Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural

Development

MINISTERS OF STATE (CONTD.)

3. Shri Prahalad Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti;

and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food

Processing Industries

4. Shri Ashwini Kumar

Choubey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer

Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of

Environment, Forest and Climate Change

5. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of

Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

6. General (Retd.) V. K.

Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road

Transport and Highways; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil

Aviation

7. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Power;

and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy

Industries

8. Shri Danve Raosaheb

Dadarao

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

9. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social

Justice and Empowerment

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer

Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural

Development

11. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries,

Animal Husbandry and Dairying

MINISTERS OF STATE (CONTD.)

12. Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home

Affairs

13. Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

14. Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce

and Industry

15. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and

Justice

16. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill

Development and Entrepreneurship; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics

and Information Technology

17. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture

and Farmers Welfare

18. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh

Verma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro,

Small and Medium Enterprises

19. Smt. Darshana Vikram

Jardosh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles;

and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

20. Shri V. Muraleedharan Minister of State in the Ministry of External

Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of

Parliamentary Affairs

21. Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi Minister of State in the Ministry of External

Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

22. Shri Som Parkash Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce

and Industry

MINISTERS OF STATE (CONTD.)

23. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal

Affairs

24. Shri Rameswar Teli Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum

and Natural Gas; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour

and Employment

25. Shri Kailash Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture

and Farmers Welfare

26. Smt. Annpurna Devi Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

27. Shri A. Narayanaswamy Minister of State in the Ministry of Social

Justice and Empowerment

28. Shri Kaushal Kishore Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing

and Urban Affairs

29. Shri Ajay Bhatt Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence;

and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

30. Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of

Development of North Eastern Region; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of

Cooperation

31. Shri Ajay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home

Affairs

32. Shri Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State in the Ministry of

Communications

MINISTERS OF STATE (CONTD.)

33. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba Minister of State in the Ministry of New and

Renewable Energy; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals

and Fertilizers

34. Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati

Raj

35. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Minister of State in the Ministry of Social

Justice and Empowerment

36. Dr. Subhas Sarkar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

37. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao

Karad

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

38. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan

Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of External

Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

39. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and

Family Welfare

40. Shri Bishweswar Tudu Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal

Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

41. Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports,

Shipping and Waterways

42. Dr. Munjapara

Mahendrabhai

Minister of State in the Ministry of Women

and Child Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

43. Shri John Barla Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

