Amit Shah to head Ministry of Cooperation; Mansukh Mandaviya announced as new Health Minister
Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been announced as the new head of the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation. Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister in charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Chemicals and Fertilizers, has been given the additional charge of the crucial health ministry as part of the cabinet reshuffle. The ministry was headed by Dr Harshvardhan earlier, who resigned earlier today.
RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
PRESS COMMUNIQUE
The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Council of Ministers :-
Shri Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space;
All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
CABINET MINISTERS
1. Shri Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence
2. Shri Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
3. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways
4. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
5. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
6. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs
7. Shri Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs
8. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development
CABINET MINISTERS (CONTD.)
9. Shri Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
10. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
11. Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
12. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
13. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
14. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs
15. Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
16. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
17. Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Civil Aviation
18. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh
Minister of Steel
19. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways;
Minister of Communications; and
Minister of Electronics and Information
Technology
CABINET MINISTERS (CONTD.)
20. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
Minister of Food Processing Industries
21. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti
22. Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice
23. Shri Raj Kumar Singh Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
24. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
25. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
26. Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
27. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
Minister of Heavy Industries
28. Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
29. Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
30. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
1. Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
2. Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel,
Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
MINISTERS OF STATE
1. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports,
Shipping and Waterways; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
2. Shri Faggansingh Kulaste Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural
Development
MINISTERS OF STATE (CONTD.)
3. Shri Prahalad Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti;
and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Food
Processing Industries
4. Shri Ashwini Kumar
Choubey
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer
Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of
Environment, Forest and Climate Change
5. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of
Parliamentary Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
6. General (Retd.) V. K.
Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road
Transport and Highways; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil
Aviation
7. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Power;
and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy
Industries
8. Shri Danve Raosaheb
Dadarao
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
9. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social
Justice and Empowerment
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer
Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural
Development
11. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries,
Animal Husbandry and Dairying
MINISTERS OF STATE (CONTD.)
12. Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home
Affairs
13. Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
14. Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce
and Industry
15. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and
Justice
16. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill
Development and Entrepreneurship; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics
and Information Technology
17. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture
and Farmers Welfare
18. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh
Verma
Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro,
Small and Medium Enterprises
19. Smt. Darshana Vikram
Jardosh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles;
and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
20. Shri V. Muraleedharan Minister of State in the Ministry of External
Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of
Parliamentary Affairs
21. Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi Minister of State in the Ministry of External
Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
22. Shri Som Parkash Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce
and Industry
MINISTERS OF STATE (CONTD.)
23. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal
Affairs
24. Shri Rameswar Teli Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum
and Natural Gas; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour
and Employment
25. Shri Kailash Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture
and Farmers Welfare
26. Smt. Annpurna Devi Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
27. Shri A. Narayanaswamy Minister of State in the Ministry of Social
Justice and Empowerment
28. Shri Kaushal Kishore Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing
and Urban Affairs
29. Shri Ajay Bhatt Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence;
and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
30. Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of
Development of North Eastern Region; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of
Cooperation
31. Shri Ajay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home
Affairs
32. Shri Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State in the Ministry of
Communications
MINISTERS OF STATE (CONTD.)
33. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba Minister of State in the Ministry of New and
Renewable Energy; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals
and Fertilizers
34. Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati
Raj
35. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Minister of State in the Ministry of Social
Justice and Empowerment
36. Dr. Subhas Sarkar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
37. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao
Karad
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
38. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan
Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of External
Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
39. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and
Family Welfare
40. Shri Bishweswar Tudu Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal
Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
41. Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports,
Shipping and Waterways
42. Dr. Munjapara
Mahendrabhai
Minister of State in the Ministry of Women
and Child Development; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
43. Shri John Barla Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
