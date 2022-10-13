Amit Shah to flag off BJP's three Gaurav Yatras in poll-bound Gujarat today

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off three 'Gaurav Yatras' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Thursday as part of his party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, BJP president J P Nadda had flagged off two such yatras in the state.

Elections for the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly will be held by the end of this year.

Shah will flag off one yatra from Zanzarka in Ahmedabad district in the morning. This yatra will conclude at Somnath Temple town.

He will then launch two other Gaurav Yatras from Unai in Navsari district in the afternoon.

From Unai one yatra will go to Ambaji Temple covering the tribal belt of the state, while another one will reach Fagvel temple town in Kheda district.

The BJP's central leaders as well as those from the state unit will join the yatras at different points, the party said in a release.

A total of five yatras are planned by BJP, of eight to nine days each, and they plan to cover 144 assembly constituencies as part of the campaign.