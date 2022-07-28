Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Air Force's Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer
Big Story

Air Force's Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer

BY PTI28 July 2022 5:07 PM GMT
Air Forces Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthans Barmer
X

Barmer (Rajasthan): An Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft Thursday crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district, the collector said.

"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI.

He said he was on the way to the site of the incident.

Further details are awaited.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X