Air Force's Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer
Barmer (Rajasthan): An Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft Thursday crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district, the collector said.
"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI.
He said he was on the way to the site of the incident.
Further details are awaited.
