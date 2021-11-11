'Afghanistan territory must not be used for terrorism'

New Delhi: India, Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries on Wednesday vowed to work towards ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for global terrorism and called for the formation of an "open and truly inclusive" government in Kabul with representation from all sections of Afghan society.



At an India-hosted security dialogue on the Afghan crisis, top security officials of the eight countries emphasised the need for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and non-interference in its internal affairs, seen as an indirect message to Pakistan that has been backing the Taliban.

A declaration released at the end of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan said Afghan territory should not be used for "sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts" and that officials lent strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

Referring to the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, it said the officials pitched for providing assistance to the Afghan people in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner and that aid should be distributed in a "non-discriminatory" manner across all sections of society.

The Central Asian countries that attended the dialogue were Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The meet was chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

After the dialogue, the officials made a joint call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he emphasised four aspects that countries in the region would need to focus on in the context of Afghanistan.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister emphasised four aspects — the need for an inclusive government, a zero-tolerance stance about Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups, a strategy to counter trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan and addressing the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in that country.

It said the Prime Minister also expressed the hope that the regional security dialogue would work to revive Central Asia's traditions of moderation and progressive culture and counter extremist tendencies.

During the call on, the senior security officials expressed their appreciation of India's initiative in organising the dialogue and of the quality of the exchanges.

The Delhi declaration said the officials reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

It said they also expressed deep concern over the suffering of the Afghan people arising from the security situation in Afghanistan and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.

The declaration said the officials condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms, including its financing.

It also referred to the need for dismantling terrorist infrastructure and countering radicalisation to ensure that Afghanistan would never become a safe haven for global terrorism.

The officials also called for collective cooperation against the menace of radicalisation, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region.

They stressed the necessity of forming an open and truly inclusive government that represents the will of all the people of Afghanistan and has representation from all sections of their society, including major ethnopolitical forces in the country.

The declaration said the inclusion of all sections of the society in the administrative and political structure is imperative for the successful national reconciliation process in the country.

Recalling the relevant UN resolutions on Afghanistan, the participants noted that the UN has a central role to play in that country and that its continued presence there must be preserved.

The officials also emphasised the importance of ensuring that the fundamental rights of women, children and minority communities are not violated.

The declaration said the officials expressed concern over the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in that country and underlined the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

In his opening remarks, Doval said the recent developments in that country have important implications not only for Afghan people but also for the region.

The declaration said the participants discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its regional and global ramifications.

"The sides paid special attention to the current political situation in Afghanistan and threats arising from terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking as well as the need for humanitarian assistance," it said.

In his comments, Doval said it is time for closer consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries to deal with the challenges emanating from Afghanistan.

"We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

"This is the time for close consultation amongst us, greater cooperation and interaction and coordination among the regional countries," he said.

India invited China and Pakistan too but both the countries decided not to attend it.

According to the declaration, the officials reiterated their commitment to provide assistance to Afghanistan to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and agreed to remain engaged with each other in the future.

"The participants thanked the Republic of India for holding the third regional security dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi. The participants agreed to hold the next round in 2022," it said.

Iran had hosted the dialogue under the same framework in 2018 and 2019.

In his comments, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's supreme national security council talked about the challenges of terrorism, poverty and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"The solution comes only through the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups," he said hoping that a mechanism will be found out to address the challenges.

Secretary of Russia's security council Nikolai Patrushev referred to various dialogue mechanisms on the Afghan issue including the Moscow Format and the Turkic Council and emphasised that they should not "duplicate work but complement each other".

Patrushev also called for practical measures to combat challenges flowing out of the Afghan crisis, asserting that the Moscow Format of dialogue retains the important potential to coordinate efforts to settle the Afghanistan issue.

"In Moscow, we laid a good foundation to determine the position of our countries regarding the development of the dialogue with the Taliban as well as to practically coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders of the region," he said.

"I expect that today we will be able to take another step forward in deliberating common measures for ensuring national security and maintaining regional stability," he said.

Chief of Kazakhstan's national security committee Karim Massimov said the situation inside Afghanistan remains complicated.

"With the Taliban movement coming to power, the situation inside the country remains complicated. There are many obstacles to form an effective government system," he said.