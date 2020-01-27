Afghan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held eastern area
Kabul: A passenger plane from Afghanistan's Ariana Airlines crashed on Monday in a Taliban-held area of Ghazni province, local officials said.
Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the plane went down around 1:10 p.m. local time in Deh Yak district, which is held by the Taliban. Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
The mountainous Ghazni province sits in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains and is bitterly cold in winter.
The last major commercial air crash in Afghanistan occurred in 2005 when a Kam Air flight from western Herat to the capital Kabul crashed into the mountains as it tried to land in snowy weather.
The war however has seen a number of deadly crashes of military aircraft.
One of the most spectacular occurred in 2013 when an American Boeing 747 cargo jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Bagram air base north of Kabul en route to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. All seven crew member were killed.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Totally baseless: PFI rejects charges of funding anti-CAA...27 Jan 2020 1:15 PM GMT
Rahul, Priyanka meet NHRC officials over police...27 Jan 2020 1:14 PM GMT
Bihar girl suspected with coronavirus admitted to hospital27 Jan 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Kerala CM writes to PM, seeks airlifting of Indians from...27 Jan 2020 12:15 PM GMT
Mercedes Benz to launch V-Class Marco Polo camper at Auto...27 Jan 2020 12:12 PM GMT