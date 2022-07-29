Adhir writes to President Murmu, apologises for his 'rashtrapatni' remark
New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her for his objectionable remark.
In a letter to the President, he said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of tongue.
"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue.
"I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury said in his letter to the President.
While talking to reporters during their protest at Vijay chowk on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word 'rashtrapatni" for President Murmu, that created a row with the ruling BJP raising the issue in Parliament, demanding an apology from him and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Adhir writes to President Murmu, apologises for his 'rashtrapatni'...29 July 2022 1:40 PM GMT
Duty of president to follow all constitutional principles even after...29 July 2022 11:52 AM GMT
High fuel costs could lead to tariff hike: CESC29 July 2022 11:50 AM GMT
Cong, TMC, AAP 'three musketeers of corruption': alleges BJP; demands...29 July 2022 11:49 AM GMT
I am a victim of conspiracy: Partha Chatterjee29 July 2022 10:31 AM GMT