Accused in minor rape and murder found dead on rail track in Telangana

Hyderabad,: A man wanted in the case of the rape and murder of a six-year old girl here was found dead on a railway track in Jangaon district on Thursday, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy tweeted.



The accused was identified after the verification of identification marks on the body, he said.

"The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," Reddy tweeted.

A senior police official from Janagaon said the body with head injuries was found on the track in Station Ghanpur and the police reached the spot after some locals noticed a body on the track at around 9.45 AM.

The police suspect that the 30-year old P Raju, the accused must have committed suicide by jumping before a running train, the official said.

The girl was raped and murdered allegedly by a man in a neighbouring house at Saidabad here on the evening of September 9.

The incident triggered protests by residents of the locality who had raised slogans and demanded justice and quick arrest of the culprit.