AAP volunteer shot dead: Police detain one accused, cite personal enmity

The Delhi Police Wednesday detained a 38-year-old man in connection with firing on the vehicle of AAP Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav late Tuesday night. A party volunteer, Ashok Mann, was dead and another was injured in the firing. The MLA escaped unhurt.

According to the initial probe, three people were involved in the shooting. The detained person had a personal enmity with Ashok Mann and the firing had nothing do with politics, the police claim. Search is underway for two other accused.

"The accused and the deceased had an old personal dispute. The accused's nephew had received bullet injuries in 2019 after he was shot at. The accused suspected the deceased to be behind the 2019 incident. He had also threatened the deceased 15 days back," added police.

According to police, the incident took place at an intersection in Mehrauli. The assailant came "from Kishangarh side" on foot and fled after firing, Additional DCP (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Naresh Yadav was in an open jeep and was returning home when the incident took place. In photographs before the firing, the volunteer, Ashok Mann can be seen behind Yadav flashing the victory sign.

AAP's official handle tweeted, "Shots fired at MLA Naresh Yadav and the volunteers while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds, another is injured."

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress)