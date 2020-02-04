AAP releases manifesto, promises 'deshbhakti' curriculum in schools

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Live Updates: With just days left for Delhi to hit the polls, BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have intensified their campaigns in the city. After training his guns at the opposition parties over anti-CAA-NRC rallies, Prime Minister Modi will on Tuesday address a gathering at Dwarka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's campaign schedule includes public rallies in Delhi Cantonment, Patel Nagar and Timarpur throughout the day. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party is likely to release its election manifesto today.

While his party leaders, including Union ministers, have been embroiled in controversies over their alleged hate-speeches over the past two weeks, PM Modi on Monday mentioned the Shaheen Bagh protests for the first time claiming that there was a "design" to destroy amity in the country. "Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, the past few days have seen protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Are these protests merely a coincidence? No, this is an experiment. Behind this is a political design which intends to destroy the amity of the country," he told the crowd that gathered to hear him at Karkardooma rally.

Later in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a campaign trail in Jungpura and DDA park in Sangam Vihar while former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also hold a meeting at Rajouri Garden assembly constituency. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

(inputs from theindianexpress and image from financialexpress)



