9 killed, 15 injured in K'taka road accident

Tumakuru (K'taka): At least 9 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident near Kalambella here during early Thursday morning, police sources said.

The incident happened at about 4.30 am, when a lorry hit a passenger vehicle.

The deceased are said to be daily wage workers from various parts of Raichur district and were on their way to Bengaluru, sources said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The "cruiser" (a multi-utility vehicle) in which the victims were travelling was said to be crowded with nearly twenty-four passengers, sources said, adding that the deceased include a couple of children.

"They left in a cruiser at 1 PM yesterday...around 4.30 AM today when their vehicle overtook the lorry, the lorry hit the vehicle from behind leading to it toppling and hitting the divider. Nine people have died on the spot and remaining 15 have been shifted to district

hospital for treatment, out of them two serious cases have been sent to NIMHANS in Bengaluru," Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said.

According to sources, some of the deceased were members of the same family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoling the incident has announced ex-gratia to the family of the deceased and those injured.

"The accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka is heart-rending. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be paid Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office said in a tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu in a tweet said: "The loss of lives, including that of children and women, in a road accident in Tumakuru, Karnakata is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Noting that it is unfortunate that those who had come to earn their living have lost their lives, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanking PM for announcing ex-gratia said, from the state government too Rs 5 lakh would be paid to next of kin of each deceased.