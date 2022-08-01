Eight dead, 9 injured in fire at private hospital in Jabalpur
Jabalpur (MP): Eight people were killed and nine others injured in a major fire that broke out at a private hospital here on Monday, an official said.
Jabalpur Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said a rescue operation was on at the hospital to evacuate patients.
Jabalpur police control room spokesman Ravindra Singh confirmed the death of eight people and injuries to nine others in the blaze.
However, it was not immediately clear if the deceased included patients.
The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI.
Prima facie it appears an electrical short circuit caused the blaze, he said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Special episode' of 'Run BTS' to premiere on August 161 Aug 2022 3:15 PM GMT
'Ek Villain Returns' collects Rs 24 crore in the first weekend1 Aug 2022 3:13 PM GMT
Mumtaz says she misses acting, will do a project if makers offer...1 Aug 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Korean star Lee Jong-suk on 'Big Mouth': Hope fans find it worth the...1 Aug 2022 3:11 PM GMT
In high spirits1 Aug 2022 2:29 PM GMT