76 dead, 38 injured, 30 missing in floods in Maha, says govt; CM to visit affected areas

Mumbai: As many as 76 people have died and 38 others have got injured in the floods that ravaged parts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Saturday.



The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) gave this information in a statement, in which it also said that 30 people have reportedly gone missing in the floods.

Parts of Raigad, Ratnagiri districts in the coastal Konkan region and Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, have been worst affected by the floods. Besides that, heavy rains have been pounding parts of Satara district. A senior official of the state disaster management department had told PTI on Friday that as many as 129 people have died in rain-related incidents, including multiple landslides, in Maharashtra over the two previous days.

The CMO statement said that as per the information received from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, nearly 90,000 people have been evacuated so far in the state.

Seventy-five animals have perished, it added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the flood-hit Mahad town in Raigad district and also tour Taliye village, where a landslide had occurred.

At least 39 people were killed in the landslide in Taliye village, a senior police official has said.