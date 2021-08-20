522 people, including 106 children test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram

Aizawl: At least 522 people, including 106 children, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the northeastern state's tally to 50,959, a health department official said on Friday.



The state also reported two more fatalities in the last 24 hours, which took the death toll to 190, he said.

Twenty-nine new cases were detected through RT-PCR test, 471 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 21 through TrueNat test and 1 case was detected through Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA), he said.

Of the 522 fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest at 281, followed by Kolasib at 93 and Lawngtlai at 46, he said.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.79 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 7,677 samples, the official said.

Four patients have travel history while the rest 518 were found to have locally contracted the virus, he said, adding that 313 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram currently has 7,624 active COVID-19 cases, while 43,145 people have recovered from the infection, including 1,126 people on Thursday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 84.66 per cent and the death rate is 0.37 per cent.

The state has tested more than 7.72 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.49 lakh people have been vaccinated, of which more than 2.25 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday.