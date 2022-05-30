5 people drown in dam backwaters in Gujarat
Narmada: A minor boy, his parents and another couple drowned after they ventured into the backwaters of a dam in Gujarat's Narmada district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening near Mandan village when the victims, hailing from neighbouring Bharuch district, entered the Karjan dam backwaters for a bath to beat the heat, Rajpipla police station's inspector J K Patel said.
They, however, failed to assess the death of the water body and drowned, he said.
"After receiving a call at around 6 pm, a rescue team was sent to the spot. The body of a woman was fished out on Sunday night, and the operation was then halted due to the darkness," the official said.
The operation resumed on Monday morning and after hectic efforts for a few hours, four more bodies were pulled out of the waters, he said.
All the bodies for sent to a government hospital in Rajpipla for postmortem and later handed over to their relatives, he said.
The deceased were identified as Janak Parmar (35), his wife Jigisha (32) and son Pruthviraj (8), as well as Virpal Chauhan (27) and his wife Khushi (24), the police said.
